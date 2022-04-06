Man Found Dead in Van at Gulfport Beach

A 56-year-old man was found dead inside a minivan at Gulfport beach Tuesday (April 5) afternoon.

Gulfport Police said the man appeared to be living in the 2006 Chrysler minivan. The van was parked in the Gulfport Beach parking lot near 56th Street South and Shore Boulevard. Gulfport’s beach fronts Boca Ciega Bay.

The man’s body was discovered inside the van at approximately 2 p.m. on April 5, according to GPD.

Gulfport Police Sergeant Thomas Woodman said the investigation showed no signs of foul play or drug use.

The man has a history of medical problems, Woodman said.

Police have not yet released his name.