Man Found Dead Near Gulfport Church

A man was found dead Saturday, Jan. 28, near a Gulfport church.

Gulfport police said Leonel Antonio Garcia, 59, was found dead in a grassy area in the 1500 block of 58th Street South, near the Most Holy Name of Jesus Catholic Church.

Police are still determining the cause of death and are awaiting autopsy and toxicology results.

According to police, a local resident reported at 8:23 a.m. “a person down in the area who did not appear to be breathing.” GPD said Garcia was a transient and there were no visible signs of trauma.