Police are investigating a suspected homicide after the discovery of a 60-year-old man dead on a St. Petersburg street Sunday morning.

The St. Petersburg Police Department said they responded to a call of a man bleeding in the street on Melrose Avenue near Dr. MLK Street South at 7:15 a.m. Sunday.

The man was dead when officers arrived. SPPD has not yet released the man’s name and is investigating the nature of his death.