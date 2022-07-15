Man Found Murdered in Pinellas Park

Pinellas Park police are investigating the death of a man found inside an abandoned house near Park Boulevard and 60th Street North. The Pinellas Park Police Department discovered the dead man at 12:15 p.m. on July 13.

That is a busy stretch of Park Boulevard east of 66th Street, with fast food restaurants and other businesses.

On July 13, police identified the dead man as Joseph Alan Maiden, 65. Maiden was homeless and living in the abandoned property at 6030 Park Blvd. for “an extended period of time,” according to PPPD.

“Detectives also determined that Mr. Maiden was the victim of a homicidal act and died as a result of blunt force trauma to the upper body. While the investigation is ongoing, detectives believe Mr. Maiden’s death was not a random act,“ PPPD said in a statement.