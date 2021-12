A man hit by a car in Treasure Island Nov. 27 has died.

The Pinellas County Sheriff’s Office said Wednesday, Dec. 1, that 48-year-old Jude Rutkowski died. A vehicle struck Rutkowski as he attempted to cross Gulf Boulevard at 1st Street East. Rutkowski was transported to a local hospital with serious injuries after the early evening crash, according to police.

The Sheriff’s Office is investigating the crash but initially said speed and impairment did not appear to be factors with the driver.

