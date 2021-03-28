Man Hits House in Single-Car Crash 

A man driving a pick-up truck veered off the road and crashed into a St. Petersburg house shortly after 9 a.m. on Sunday, March 28.

According to the St. Petersburg Police Department, the man, driving alone, pulled off 49th Street after passing 5th Avenue North.

“He hit a curb, a sign, went through an empty lot, and drove over some bushes before he made contact with the house,” said police spokesperson Yolanda Fernandez. “The house is liveable, but he is in bad condition.”

The driver sustained life-threatening injuries; police have not yet released his name. The accident is still under investigation.

“We do not know the reason for the accident at this time,” Fernandez said.