Man Hurt in Gulfport Motorcycle Accident

A photo of a close-up detail of a motorcycle wheel.
A man was hurt March 24 in a Gulfport motorcycle accident.
A South Pasadena man was was hurt in a Gulfport motorcycle accident after he hit a curb and was ejected from his motorcycle on March 24.

According to Gulfport police, the single-vehicle motorcycle accident occurred near Beach Boulevard and Gulfport Boulevard just before 4 p.m.

Emergency personnel took the 52-year-old man — who has not been identified by Gulfport police — to Bayfront Health hospital.

Officials towed the motorcycle from the scene, according Gulfport Police Department Sergeant Thomas Woodman.

Woodman did not have additional information on the man’s condition

