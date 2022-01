St. Petersburg police seek information on an alleged Jan. 6 bank robbery.

According to police, a man dressed in construction gear walked into the Fifth Third Bank near 2nd Avenue and 2nd Street South on Saturday, Jan. 6, and passed a note to a teller demanding cash.

He left with the bank with an undisclosed amount of cash.

According to police, the suspected bank robber is about 30 years old and approximately 6 feet tall.