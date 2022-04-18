Man Killed in Easter Pinellas Park Crash

A Pinellas Park man died in a motorcycle accident Easter Sunday. Pinellas Park police said Matthew Wade, 38, was operating a Suzuki motorcycle southbound on 49th Street North at approximately 2:45 p.m.

Police said Wade appears to have run a red light at 86th Avenue North and collided with a SUV driven by Jose Jimenez, 53, of Pinellas Park.

Jimenez was making a left turn with a green light onto 49th Street. Wade died from injuries after being transported a local hospital. No charges are expected to be filed, according to police.

