Man Killed in Easter Pinellas Park Crash

by

Police tape reading "police line do not cross"
A man died in a motorcycle crash Easter Sunday.
Tony Webster via Wikimedia Commons, CC 4.0

A Pinellas Park man died in a motorcycle accident Easter Sunday. Pinellas Park police said Matthew Wade, 38, was operating a Suzuki motorcycle southbound on 49th Street North at approximately 2:45 p.m.

Police said Wade appears to have run a red light at 86th Avenue North and collided with a SUV driven by Jose Jimenez, 53, of Pinellas Park.

Jimenez was making a left turn with a green light onto 49th Street. Wade died from injuries after being transported a local hospital. No charges are expected to be filed, according to police.

by Mike Sunnucks

Support the Gabber

Team Gabber brought back the print version of the newspaper, and we've redesigned our website to make it easier for you to get the news. We're not out of the woods yet, and every little bit helps pay our reporters, printer, and other expenses. Support local news and families — donate now to keep The Gabber Newspaper serving the community it loves!

Please support local news and The Gabber Newspaper!