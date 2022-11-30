A man was killed Thanksgiving Day after being ejected from his Harley Davidson motorcycle near Gulf Boulevard and the Park Boulevard Bridge in Indian Shores.

The Pinellas County Sheriff’s Office said Kevin Meade, 45, “was traveling westbound at a high rate of speed on the Park Boulevard Bridge as he approached Gulf Boulevard” when he collided with a guard rail.

“Meade was ejected and his motorcycle continued westbound in an upright position until it came to final stop against the Indian Shores welcome sign,” according to a release on the incident from PCSO.

Mead was pronounced dead at the scene, according to police. The accident occurred at approximately 5:30 p.m., according to police.