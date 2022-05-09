Man Killed in St. Petersburg Motorcycle Crash

Another weekend and another fatal motorcycle accident in Pinellas County.

On Friday, May 6, a man died in a motorcycle crash in St. Petersburg near 34th Street North (U.S. 19) and 38th Avenue North. The accident occurred at 10:30 p.m.

A red Chevy Traverse made a left turn on 34th Street (U.S. 19) into the path of black Harley Davidson.

The 39-year-old motorcyclist “crashed into the front passenger corner of the Traverse,” the St. Petersburg Police Department said in a release.

The motorcycle driver was transported to the hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

SPPD identified the man as Efrain Espinosa, Jr.

The Chevy driver was uninjured and the crash is under investigation, according to police.

There have been several fatal and serious accidents in Pinellas County and Tampa Bay region over the past few months involving motorcycles.