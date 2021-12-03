Man Leaves Truck Running and Someone Takes It

A man was dropping his mother off at her home in Gulfport near 55th Street South and 11th Avenue south on Monday, Nov. 29. He left his truck unlocked and running while escorting her inside.

That turned out poorly, according to police.

“The victim was dropping his mother off and went inside with her, leaving the vehicle running. He claims to have been inside for only a minute and when he came outside, his truck was gone,” said Gulfport Police Sergeant Thomas Woodman.

Police stressed the need to lock cars and secure the keys to help avoid auto thefts. Florida — including Pinellas County — has high auto theft rates.

Woodman said police have made no arrests; they’ve entered the stolen truck, a 2016 silver Chevrolet Silverado into the Florida Crime Information Center’s databases.