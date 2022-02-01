Man Paddleboarding Tampa Bay Near Gandy Found Dead

Underside of the Gandy Bridge, shot from the water
The body of Tampa man attempting to paddleboard across Old Tampa Bay was recovered Jan. 29 near the Gandy Bridge.
Mmcknight4, Public domain, via Wikimedia Commons

A man attempting to cross Old Tampa Bay on a paddleboard in cold, choppy and windy conditions was found dead Saturday afternoon.

The Pinellas County Sheriff’s Office said they recovered the body of 60-year-old Daniel Lukens, of Tampa,  from the water near the Gandy Bridge on Jan. 29 at 2:32 p.m.

Lukens still had his life jacket on when pulled from the water; first responders pronounced him dead at the scene.

“Lukens launched his paddleboard from Gandy Beach around 12:45 p.m. and was attempting to cross Tampa Bay, heading toward Picnic Island,” PCSO wrote in a release.

The Tampa Bay area had a small craft advisory on Jan. 29.

“Lukens’ paddleboard and tether were not found, but he was wearing a life vest. It is unknown how long Lukens was in the water before he was recovered,” the PCSO release said.

The medical examiner’s office will conduct an autopsy to determine the cause of death.

