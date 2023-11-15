Man Ran Over Father with Truck in Treasure Island

In Treasure Island, a Michigan man ran over his father with a pickup truck on the night of Nov. 11, killing him.

The Pinellas County Sheriff’s Office said deputies and investigators responded to the R Bar at 245 108th Avenue to investigate a fatal hit and run around 8:30 p.m.

PCSO investigators said a black pickup truck “struck and dragged” 86-year-old Thomas McKeown, of Treasure Island. The scene occurred in a parking lot off 108th Avenue near 1st Street NE by the Gulf of Mexico beaches.

The Pinellas County Sheriff’s Office said a 2019 black Dodge Ram truck backed into a parking space in the lot.

According to a released PCSO statement, McKeown walked towards the truck and appeared to fall to the ground in front of the truck. Investigators said the truck began to move and ran over McKeown, dragging him in the parking lot. The truck reversed and moved forward over him multiple times before leaving the scene.

Michigan Man Ran Over His Father

Police said “Thomas McKeown’s son, 61-year-old Mark McKeown,” operated the pickup truck. A Pinellas hospital pronounced the elder McKeown dead.

Police arrested Mark McKeown, of Highland, Michigan and charged him with Leaving the Scene of a Crash Involving Death. PCSO said “impairment appears to be a factor in the crash” and the investigation continues.

Mark McKeown is being held at the Pinellas County Jail on $50,000 bond, according to PCSO records.

According to the Florida Department of Motor Vehicle and Highway Safety, 8,124 pedestrian-related traffic accidents occurred statewide this year. This includes 594 fatalities from those crashes. In Pinellas County, the state agency reported 537 pedestrian traffic accidents this year, with 51 deaths.

How We Cover Crime

When the current owners purchased The Gabber Newspaper in 2020, they made many changes. In October 2020, they changed policies on how The Gabber Newspaper handles crime reporting. Take a look at why we made that change.

