Man Shot, Dies After Fiery Crash in St. Pete

by

 

Head shot of a man in a black cap and black shirt, against a green and pale blue background.
St. Pete police seek information on the death of Demond Lamar Perry.
SPPD.

St. Petersburg police are investigating the death of a 26-year-old who lost control of his car and died after a fiery crash on Tyrone Boulevard after being shot Feb. 12.

According to police, Demond Lamar Perry suffered gunshot wounds before he crashed his white Infiniti at 3 a.m. Saturday.

Perry lost control of the car near 9th Avenue North.

“His car flipped and caught fire,” The St. Petersburg Police Department wrote in a media advisory.

First responders transported Perry to Tampa General Hospital with severe burns. He died a few hours later.

Perry’s death marks the homicide in St. Pete this year. Crime Stoppers has offered a $5,000 reward for information about the homicide.

