A man was shot Monday morning in the Childs Park area of St. Petersburg near 45th Street and 12th Avenue South, according to police.

St. Petersburg police say the Jan. 17 shooting happened at approximately 6:40 a.m.

A man who lives at 4536 12th Avenue was shot and is being treated a local hospital, according to the St. Petersburg Police Department.

Investigators are questioning a relative who lives at the same home, according to SPPD. They have not yet released names in relation to the shooting.