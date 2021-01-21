Man Stabbed, Fatally Shot in St. Petersburg 

James A. Chin, 26, is facing a first degree murder charge following the stabbing and fatal shooting of Michell Collins, 29, on Wednesday, January 20, St. Petersburg Police said.

Police received a call at approximately 5:28 p.m. following gunshots in the 3500 block of 4th Ave. S., in St. Petersburg.

Chin, 26, is accused of stabbing Collins at a party at the victim’s residence at 3535 4th Ave. S. According to police, Collins fled the apartment after being stabbed and Chin allegedly shot him soon after.

Investigators said Collins was pronounced dead at Bayfront Health Hospital on Wednesday night.

Reportedly, the two men were friends prior to the incident. Chin is currently being held without bail.

The investigation is ongoing. St. Petersburg Police ask that anyone with information about this case

call 727-893-7780, or make an anonymous tip by texting the letters SPPD and your tip to TIP-411.