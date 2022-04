A man allegedly put $300 worth of frozen seafood into his backpack and left a Gulfport grocery store without paying on March 24.

The Gulfport Police Department said the theft occurred at the Save A Lot store at 49th Street and Gulfport Boulevard South.

Police said the suspect walked out of the store without paying for the seafood, got into a car, and left the parking lot.

In February, a man allegedly stole a large amount of cheese from the same supermarket.