Man Threatens Mass Shooting in Pinellas Park Shopping Center

A Pinellas Park man allegedly threatened a mass shooting at an adult day care facility in Largo. He is in custody after a six-and-a-half-hour standoff with police in a shopping center parking lot.

Pinellas Park Police Department said Michael Dixon, 33, barricaded himself in a car in the parking lot of the Mainlands Village Shopping Center. The center is home to an ALDI grocery store, other shops, and the St. Petersburg Bridge Club.

The standoff began at 1:37 a.m. and lasted until right before 8 a.m. when Dixon was arrested “without incident or injury.”

“Dixon was wanted for felony charges originating from an investigation conducted by (the) Largo Police Department,” PPPD said in a statement.

Pinellas Park’s SWAT team and negotiators arrived to the scene. A cadre of other local police officers responded to the call, including officers from Largo.

Threatened Mass Shooting

Dixon initially refused to exit his vehicle. Eventually, he surrendered to police at 7:59 pm, according to Largo Police.

The Largo Police Department said Aug. 27 they received a call about Dixon allegedly making written threats to conduct a mass shooting at Holton’s Helping Hands. Holton’s Helping Hands is an adult daycare located near Ulmerton and Belcher Roads.

Dixon is a former student at the center, which specializes in helping individuals with intellectual and developmental challenges.

Additionally, Dixon, who lives part-time in Pasco County, allegedly threatened to kill his parents and the mother of his child, police said.

The Mainlands Shopping Center reopened to the public shortly after 8 a.m. that morning.

