The Gulfport Police Department recovered the body of Donald Gearity, 68, of Treasure Island, in the Gulfport Marina at 9 a.m., on Sunday, May 21.

“There does not appear to be any foul play involved,” said Public Information Officer Thomas Woodman.

Police are still investigating the circumstances of his death, and awaiting on an autopsy report from the medical examiner’s office.

