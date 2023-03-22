For the week of Mar. 10-17, Gulfport real estate sales saw some high numbers on the north side of the city. Take a look at what sold – and for how much – this past week in Gulfport.

Above $600,000

5951 Bayview Circle S. (Pasadena Yacht & Country Club)

This 2004 home has five bedrooms and four-and-a-half bathrooms. It has 4,429 square feet and listed and sold for $3.2 million.

2701 58th St. S. (Waterfront District)

This five-bedroom, four-and-a-half bath home, built in 2003, has 4,474 square feet. It listed for $990,000 and sold for $900,000.

3008 Dupont St. S. (Waterfront District)

This 1947 home has three bedrooms, two baths, and 1,310 square feet. It listed for $711,000 and sold for $695,000.

Above $400,000

5950 Pelican Bay Plaza S. #505 (Pelican Bay Yacht Club)

This two-bed, two-bath condo, built in 1982, has 1,476 square feet. It listed for $499,000 and sold for $479,000.

1901 58th St. S. (Boca Ciega Estates)

This 1956 home has three beds, two baths, and 1,456 square feet. It listed for $424,999 and sold for $410,000.

4811 Del Rio Way S. (Baywood)

This two-bed, two-bath home, built in 1954, has 1,168 square feet. It listed for $399,900 and sold for $405,000.

Above $300,000

713 Freemont St. S. (Pasadena Estates)

This two-bed, two-bath home, built in 1959, has 900 square feet. It listed for $389,900 and sold for $385,000.

6075 Shore Blvd. S. #603 (Town Shores)

This 1973 condo has two beds, two baths, and 1,250 square feet. It listed for $375,000 and sold for $340,000.

5201 Jersey Ave. S. (Wilson Heights)

Built in 1956, this home has 1,504 square feet, three bedrooms, and two baths. It listed for $350,000 and sold for $325,000.

Above $200,000

5221 10th Ave. S. (Wilson Heights)

This 1955 home has two beds, one bath, and 896 square feet. It listed for $239,000 and sold for $245,000.

5925 Shore Blvd. S. #508 (Town Shores)

This 1972 condo has two beds, two baths, and 1,120 square feet. It listed for $259,000 and sold for $210,000.

More info about Gulfport real estate

New homeowner or thinking of buying a home in Gulfport? Check out the City of Gulfport’s website for helpful information, including about garbage and recycling collection, getting a library card, and other information new Gulfportians need and want to know. Looking to learn the history of a home you just bought – or want to buy? The Gulfport History Museum has info on many Gulfport homes.

If you want to get involved in your new community, check out these links to community organizations in Gulfport.

Finally, see more recent Gulfport home sales and this week’s real estate sales on Pinellas beaches.