For the week of Mar. 17-23, Gulfport real estate sales saw multiple home sales in the city’s Marina and Tangerine neighborhoods. Take a look at what sold – and for how much – this past week in Gulfport.

2647 47th St. S. (Marina)

This three-bedroom, two-bath home, built in 1952, has 1,928 square feet. It listed for $589,000 and sold for $550,000.

3044 50th St. S. (Waterfront District)

This two-bedroom, one-bath home, built in 1926, has 1,686 square feet. It listed for $575,000 and sold for $530,000.

2825 Clinton St. S. (Waterfront District)

This 1937 home has one bedroom, one bath, and 642 square feet. It listed for $425,000 and sold for $426,000.

3019 Clinton St. S. (Waterfront District)

This two-bedroom, one-bath home, built in 1940, has 712 square feet. It listed for $415,000 and sold for $397,500.

1305 58th St. S. (Stetson)

This 1951 home has three bedrooms, two and a half baths, and 944 square feet. It listed and sold for $380,000.

5614 21st Ave. S. (Tangerine)

Built in 1954, this home has 1,221 square feet, three bedrooms, and two baths. It listed for $379,000 and sold for $375,000.

5108 17th Ave. S. (Tangerine)

This 1927 home has two bedrooms, two baths, and 670 square feet. It listed for $375,000 and sold for $335,000.

5914 15th Ave. S. (Tangerine)

This 1951 home has two bedrooms, one bath, and 1,144 square feet. It listed for $325,000 and sold for $327,000.

3114 59th St. S., #201 (Town Shores)

This 1972 condo has two bedrooms, two baths, and 1,250 square feet. It listed for $335,000 and sold for $325,000.

More info about Gulfport real estate

New homeowner or thinking of buying a home in Gulfport? Check out the City of Gulfport’s website for helpful information, including about garbage and recycling collection, getting a library card, and other information new Gulfportians need and want to know. Looking to learn the history of a home you just bought – or want to buy? The Gulfport History Museum has info on many Gulfport homes.

