Bad Gabs Question

“The Gabs” section of your Mar. 16 edition asked Gulfport residents which “conspiracy theory” they believed. Posing this question, in light of today’s turbulent political climate, is just plain irresponsible. With so much misinformation and blind hatred out there, why would you want to add to the problem? –William Dorgan

Tomlinson

Thank you for the well-written and informative article, “Vocationally Yours” about Edwin Hyde Tomlinson, researched by Jim Schnur. Would any of your readers know if the philanthropist also donated the land in Gulfport known as Tomlinson Park at 55th Street and 19th Avenue South? P.S.: Mr. Tomlinson is interred at St. Bartholomew Episcopal Cemetery (2120 19th St. S.). –Rev. Dr. Thomas Tomlinson

Editor’s Note: James Schnur found no evidence of a connection between the park and the man.

Jimmy Oswain: Mr. Gulfport

Happy Thursday. I just picked up a copy of The Gabber as I do every Thursday and was so happy to see my friend Jimmy in it. Wow, he deserves this recognition and thanks to you all for what y’all do. I love my Gulfport family. Much love and respect to The Gabber family. –Delores Ringgold

