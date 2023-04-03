For the week of Mar. 24-30, Gulfport real estate sales saw multiple home sales in the city’s Marina and Tangerine neighborhoods. Take a look at what sold – and for how much – this past week in Gulfport.

5954 Skimmer Point Blvd. S. (Pasadena Yacht & Country Club)

This five-bedroom, five bath home, built in 2004, has 4,054 square feet. It listed for $2,749,999 and sold for $2,650,000.

2650 47th St. S. (Marina)

This three-bedroom, two-bath home, built in 1955, has 1,527 square feet. It listed for $550,000 and sold for $530,000.

5201 18th Ave. S. (Tangerine)

This 1939 home has three bedrooms, two baths, and 1,513 square feet. It listed for $529,000 and sold for $510,000.

6207 Gulfport Blvd. S. (Stetson)

This 1952 home has three bedrooms, two baths, and 1,492 square feet. It listed for $459,000 and sold for $450,000.

5626 29th Ave. S. (Waterfront District)

This two-bedroom, two-bath home, built in 1959, has 1,144 square feet. It listed for $465,000 and sold for $430,000.

5940 Pelican Bay Plaza S., #403 (Pasadena Yacht & Country Club)

This two-bedroom, two-bath condo, built in 1983, has 1,476 square feet. It listed and sold for $407,500.

2814 Upton St. S. (Marina)

This three-bedroom, two-bath home, built in 1967, has 1,169 square feet. It listed for $425,000 and sold for $400,000.

Gulfport Real Estate Under $400,000

5925 Shore Blvd. S., #403 (Town Shores)

This two-bedroom, two-bath condo, built in 1972, has 1,250 square feet. It listed for $365,000 and sold for $359,000.

5701 13th Ave. S. (Tangerine)

This two-bedroom, one-bath home, built in 1953, has 728 square feet. It listed for $349,900 and sold for $335,000.

5960 30th Ave. S. #108

This two-bedroom, two-bath condo, built in 1971, has 1,120 square feet. It listed and sold for $315,000.

4930 11th Ave. S.

This two-bedroom, one-bath home, built in 1954, has 704 square feet. It listed for $284,900 and sold for $285,000.

More Info About Living in Gulfport

New homeowner or thinking of buying a home in Gulfport? Check out the City of Gulfport’s website for helpful information, including about garbage and recycling collection, getting a library card, and other information new Gulfportians need and want to know. Looking to learn the history of a home you just bought – or want to buy? The Gulfport History Museum has info on many Gulfport homes.

If you want to get involved in your new community, check out these links to community organizations in Gulfport.

