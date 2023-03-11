For the week of Mar. 3-9, Gulfport real estate sales saw some high numbers on the north side of the city. Take a look at what sold – and for how much – this past week in Gulfport.

Above $600,000

5951 Bayview Circle S. (Pasadena Yacht & Country Club)

This 2004 home has five bedrooms and four-and-a-half bathrooms. It has 4,429 square feet and listed and sold for $3.2 million.

2701 58th St. S. (Waterfront District)

This five-bedroom, four-and-a-half bath home, built in 2003, has 4,474 square feet. It listed for $990,000 and sold for $900,000.

3008 Dupont St. S. (Waterfront District)

This 1947 home has three bedrooms, two baths, and 1,310 square feet. It listed for $711,000 and sold for $695,000.

Above $400,000

5861 27th Ave. S. (Waterfront District)

Built in 1958, this home has 1,272 square feet, three bedrooms, and two baths. It listed for $625,000 and sold in three days for $590,000.

4615 27th Ave. S. (Marina)

This three-bedroom, two-bath home, built in 1959, has 1,450 square feet. It listed for $503,000 and sold for $495,000.

6020 Shore Blvd. S., #104 (Town Shores)

This two-bedroom, two-bath condo, built in 1974, has 1,450 square feet. It listed for $425,000 and sold for $440,000.

Above $300,000

5721 13th Ave. S. (Tangerine)

Built in 1923, this three-bedroom, two-bath home has 1,001 square feet. It listed for $398,999 and sold for $385,000.

5940 Pelican Bay Plaza S., #305 (Pasadena Yacht & Country Club)

This 1983 condo has two bedrooms, two baths, and 1,476 square feet. It listed for $450,000 and sold for $427,200.

2651 44th St. S. (Marina)

This three-bedroom, one-bath home, built in 1929, has 1,233 square feet. It listed for $390,000 and sold for $350,000.

6020 Shore Blvd. S., #311(Town Shores)

This two-bedroom, two-bath condo, built in 1974, has 1,450 square feet. It listed for $285,000 and sold for $300,000.

5955 30th Ave. S., #108 (Town Shores)

This 1970 condo has one bedroom, one bath, and 1,060 square feet. It listed for $249,000 and sold for $226,000.

