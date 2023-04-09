For the week of Mar. 31-Apr. 6, Gulfport real estate sales saw multiple home sales in the city’s Marina and Tangerine neighborhoods. Take a look at what sold – and for how much – this past week in Gulfport.

Mar. 31-Apr. 6 Gulfport Real Estate Sales

6321 Pasadena Point Blvd. S. (Pasadena Yacht & Country Club)

This three-bedroom, two-and-two-half bath home, built in 1996, has 2,898 square feet. It listed and sold for $2,225,000.

702 Gray St. S. (Stetson)

This two-bedroom, two-bath home, built in 1950, has 1,308 square feet. It listed for $399,000 and sold for $380,000.

1707 55th St. S. (Tangerine)

This 1954 home has two bedrooms, one bath, and 1,056 square feet. It listed and sold for $365,000.

1628 55th St. S. (Tangerine)

This 1952 home has three bedrooms, two baths, and 1,056 square feet. It listed and sold for $349,500.

1514 55th St. S. (Tangerine)

This two-bedroom, one-bath home, built in 1949, has 816 square feet. It listed for $319,900 and sold for $325,000.

More Info About Living in Gulfport

New homeowner or thinking of buying a home in Gulfport? Check out the City of Gulfport’s website for helpful information, including about garbage and recycling collection, getting a library card, and other information new Gulfportians need and want to know. Looking to learn the history of a home you just bought – or want to buy? The Gulfport History Museum has info on many Gulfport homes.

If you want to get involved in your new community, check out these links to community organizations in Gulfport.

