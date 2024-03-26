For the week of March 14-20, Gulfport real estate sales saw multiple home sales in the city’s Stetson neighborhood. Take a look at what sold — and for how much — this past week in Gulfport.

March 14-20 Gulfport Real Estate

5417 Essex Ave. S. (Waterfront District)

This three-bed, three-bath home, built in 2014, has 3,051 square feet. It listed for $1.4 million and sold for $1.275 million.

5716 Tangerine Ave. S. (Tangerine)

This four-bed, three-and-a-half-bath home, built in 2023, has 2,790 square feet. It listed for $1,199,999 and sold for $1.075 million.

5718 Tangerine Ave. S. (Tangerine)

This 2023 home has four bedrooms, three and one half baths, and 2,790 square feet. It listed and sold for $1.075 million.

4907 27th Ave. S. (Waterfront District)

This three-bed, two-and-half-bath home, built in 2024, has 2,168 square feet. It listed for $999,990 and sold for $1,204,493.

1807 55th St. S. (Tangerine)

This three-bed, two-bath home, built in 1991, has 2,186 square feet. It listed for $795,000 and sold for $775,000.

5950 Pelican Bay Plaza S., #1106 (Pasadena Golf & Yacht Club)

This two-bed, two-bath home, built in 1982, has 1,476 square feet. It listed and sold for $650,000.

3025 Dupont St. S. (Waterfront District)

This two-bed, one-bath home, built in 1953, has 878 square feet. It listed for $425,000 and sold for $423,000.

Under $400,000

5137 Ninth Ave. S. (Tangerine)

This two-bed, two-bath home, built in 1947, has 828 square feet. It listed for $375,000 and sold for $370,000.

1839 58th St. S. (Stetson)

This three-bed, one-bath home, built in 1955, has 1,265 square feet. It listed for $375,000 and sold for $350,000.

5414 20th Ave. S. (Tangerine)

This two-bed, one-bath home, built in 1953, has 972 square feet. It listed for $369,000 and sold for $365,000.

6150 Gulfport Blvd. S., #209 (Stetson)

This two-bed, two-bath condo, built in 1973, has 1,114 square feet. It listed for $340,000 and sold for $315,000.

More Info About Living in Gulfport

New homeowner or thinking of buying a home in Gulfport? Check out the City of Gulfport’s website for helpful information, including about garbage and recycling collection, getting a library card, and other information new Gulfportians need and want to know. Looking to learn the history of a home you just bought – or want to buy? The Gulfport History Museum has info on many Gulfport homes.

If you want to get involved in your new community, check out these links to community organizations in Gulfport.

Finally, see more Gulfport home sales and this week’s Gulf beaches home sales.

For more news, subscribe to The Weekly and The Beach Barnacle, our two weekly newsletters. Make thegabber.com your homepage to stay up-to-date on all the news happening in Gulfport, South Pinellas, and the Beaches.