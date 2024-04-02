March 26 St. Pete Beach City Commission Meeting

With elections over (for the time being) and a lot to do in the City, the March 26 St. Pete Beach City Commission got down to business. As with every first meeting following an election, they opened by swearing in the two new commissioners. Although Karen Marriott (District 1) and Betty Rzewnicki (District 3) worked on the commission for months, they are officially city commissioners and begin their two-year terms.

Arbor Day Proclamation

The second presentation of the night came from Jennifer McMahon, the Community Center Director. Since St. Pete Beach is a Tree City, USA, they have to declare a certain day each year as Arbor Day in the city. This year, Arbor Day is April 30. For more than 150 years, Arbor Day encourages people to plant and appreciate trees and their ecosystem services. For more information, read about the City of Gulfport celebrated Arbor Day.

Vice Mayor Election

Since the elections ended, St. Pete Beach held their Vice Mayor election. When Mayor Adrian Petrila brought up the election, none of the commissioners spoke.

“Not everyone at once,” joked Petrila. “I can’t do it.”

Commissioner Nick Filtz (District 2) asked about keeping the current Interim Vice Mayor, Richard Lorenzen (District 4). After an unanimous vote, Lorenzen remains Vice Mayor.

Bright Light Ahead

The final action item of the night before resolutions looked at a new lighting structure for the Lazarillo Park Tennis Courts. Currently, the City uses manually wound system to light up the courts. While this allows more autonomy for the people using the park, it also means that lights can be left on longer, even when they’re not in use. The current system also has a variety of electrical issues.

To combat this, the City looks to upgrade the lighting system in the park. The new system involves a galvanized steel pole that is more resistant to weather issues often seen on St. Pete Beach like flooding and hurricanes. Also, the City staff remotely controls the lights with an app. The app times the lights and turns them on or off. This means the City can set the lights to turn off right at 10 p.m. when the park closes.

St. Pete Beach homes surround Lazarillo Park and it is in close proximity to a beach where light can affect sea turtle nesting. Because of this, the design of the new light fixture prevents light from making its way into homes, and won’t harm the local wildlife. Despite this, commissioner Rzewnicki had some questions. The current light pole is a nesting place for osprey. Removing it would displace them. Because of this, Rzewnicki asked about a possible structure for the osprey to nest in so they won’t nest on the pole. Jennifer McMahon, the person proposing the new light pole, said the City had a design for one years ago, and could look into using that. The new lighting system costs $202,475 from Musco Lighting.

Parking Lot Hearing

Although the meeting was two hours and 35 minutes long, the last item on the agenda began at the 24-minute mark. Similarly to the previous meeting, the commission held a quasi-judicial hearing for a conditional use permit. This time, it wasn’t for the Sirata, but for the construction of a parking lot at 5090 Gulf Blvd. Resorts and a shopping center surround the lot and it takes up about 16,400 square feet. The Commission approved the application, with 20 conditions to follow.

Conditions

1: The property must be used as a commercial parking lot.

2: There are 28 parking spaces in the lot. Spaces 21 through 28 are part of a resident property, and the curb stops will say that they are reserved for residents.

3: The lot is open from sunrise to sunset, and all non-resident vehicles will be removed after 30 minutes past sunset.

4: The public beach access of the parking lot must be cleaned and maintained daily.

5: The parking is only open to standard passenger vehicles. No trailers, ATVs, and more.

6: The only overnight vehicle storage is for residents.

7: A lot attendant will be present while the lot is open and operating.

8: No additional lighting can be installed.

9: Signs will be placed around the lot to say when the lot is full open. These signs must be maintained by the property owner.

10: At least two trash cans will be on site and maintained daily.

More Conditions

11: The permit is valid for five years from the date of approval.

12: If the City or FDOT wants to expand the sidewalk in front of the lot, the property owner must supply the City with an easement.

13: Approval for a sidewalk expires if the property changed or redeveloped.

14: The parking spaces are made from a semi-permeable surface and will completely cover the ground under the car.

15: The lot needs to comply with LDC Section 39.10. This means removing a Brazilian pepper tree on the property and replacing it with a suitable tree.

16: Within 180 days of permit approval, the applicant will build a permanent restroom for customers to use.

17: The applicant must maintain a business tax receipt for the lot.

18: Three violations will result in the City Commission reevaluating the permit.

19: Any violation of the 20 conditions allows the commission to reevaluate the permit.

20: The commission can periodically review the permit to make sure it is in compliance with conditions.

