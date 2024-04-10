For the week of March 28-April 3, Gulfport real estate sales saw multiple home sales in the city’s Stetson neighborhood. Take a look at what sold — and for how much — this past week in Gulfport.

March 28-April 3 Gulfport Real Estate

5614 25th Ave. S. (Waterfront District)

This 1959 home has three bedrooms, two baths, and 1,280 square feet. It listed for $524,900 and sold for $510,000.

Under $400,000

5154 15th Ave. S. (Tangerine)

This two-bed, two-bath home, built in 1948, has 924 square feet. It listed for $399,900 and sold for $394,000.

5980 Shore Blvd. S., #910 (Town Shores)

This two-bed, two-bath condo, built in 1972, has 1,450 square feet. It listed and sold for $399,000.

5147 14th Ave. S. (Tangerine)

This three-bed, two-bath home, built in 1958, has 1,136 square feet. It listed for $399,000 and sold for $383,500.

5135 15th Ave. S. (Tangerine)

This three-bed, one-bath home, built in 1952, has 1,030 square feet. It listed and sold for $380,000.

5955 30th Ave. S., #214 (Town Shores)

This two-bed, two-bath condo, built in 1970, has 1,170 square feet. It listed and sold for $300,000.

1437 53rd St. S. (Tangerine)

This two-bed, one-bath home, built in 1959, has 772 square feet. It listed and sold for $295,000.

More Info About Living in Gulfport

New homeowner or thinking of buying a home in Gulfport? Check out the City of Gulfport’s website for helpful information, including about garbage and recycling collection, getting a library card, and other information new Gulfportians need and want to know. Looking to learn the history of a home you just bought – or want to buy? The Gulfport History Museum has info on many Gulfport homes.

If you want to get involved in your new community, check out these links to community organizations in Gulfport.

see more Gulfport home sales and this week's Gulf beaches home sales.

