March 5 Gulfport City Council Updates

The only Gulfport City Council meeting in March (and possibly the last one with the current council), was a short one. At the March 5 Gulfport City Council meeting, the council introduced the new Poet Laureate, honored the former caretaker of Lincoln Cemetery, and voted on multiple resolutions.

Poet Laureate

If you take the art out of Gulfport, it doesn’t look quite the same. To take care of the poetry side of things, the City appoints a Poet Laureate. Gulfport’s new poet laureate is Christa Fairbrother. A big part of Fairbrother’s role is to hold events, such as a poetry event at the library in April, which is National Poetry Month. Look out for upcoming poetry events and updates in Gulfport.

Spirit of Gulfport

Following the appointment of the Poet Laureate, the council presented Vanessa Gray with the Spirit of Gulfport award. Mayor Sam Henderson spoke to her commitment to the city.

“In hot summers keeping the grass mowed, helping people locate graves of family members, clearing those graves off and generally taking care of this property out of the goodness of her heart at no small expense of her money and time, which I think is an absolutely wonderful thing to do, and we’ll always be grateful for that,” said Henderson.

Sazerac Lounge

Multiple audience members took a moment to bring up issues they continue to have with the Sazerac Lounge in Gulfport. Formerly Zipperz Bar, residents of Gulfport and St. Petersburg have been complaining about noise and safety issues they’ve noticed.

The first comment came from a St. Petersburg resident named Jimmy (who did not give his last name).

“I’m not interested in shutting anyone down, I just want accountability for the negative effects this business is having on our neighborhoods. Police presence doesn’t seem to be helping during peak nights and special events,” said Jimmy. “Just the other night, a car was doing donuts in the intersection of 22nd Ave and 49th St. S. This was while there was a police presence there.”

Along with this, Karen Love shared an issue she says she has with the business.

“If we can’t have food trucks on our properties, why can the liquor store have a smoker? It just doesn’t seem fair,” said Love.

The Gabber Newspaper is closely following the concerns with the Sazerac Lounge.

Resolutions

Council discussed three resolutions that all passed unanimously.

Resolution 2024-12 sets up a special event for the New Horizons Band of Gulfport. From 3 to 5 p.m. on Mar. 24, both the Jazz and Concert bands will perform. The event is at the Clymer Park Pavilion, and is free and family-friendly.

Resolution 2024-13 looks into the Fire Department’s personnel summary. To clarify responsibilities, the City is making changes to the titles of some Fire Department staff. Currently, Gulfport has a Fire Captain EMT, and a Fire Captain paramedic. There will now be one fire captain, and one EMS captain.

Resolution 2024-14 continues the contract the City has with SAFEbuilt/M.T. Causley for assistance with the community development department. The amendment to the budget will not be more than $60,000.

