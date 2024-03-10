At the March 5 Treasure Island City Commission meeting, the commissioners recognized a valued City staffer, acknowledged an award for great bookkeeping practices, and made some improvements for the future of the City.

Greg Morris

For nearly 26 years, Greg Morris served the City of Treasure Island. Morris began in the solid waste department, but transferred to public works. He never missed a day of work that wasn’t scheduled, staff said. Now, as he retires, he sets his sights on enjoying life with his family. Morris plans to visit the Philippines, and take his grandchildren to see the Grand Canyon.

Clean Money

The Government Finance Officers Association (GFOA) established the Certificate of Achievement for Excellence in Financial Reporting Program in 1945. This program aims to encourage state and local governments to promote transparency, and write clear finance reports for their governments. For the 2021 Fiscal year, the City of Treasure Island received the certificate. The City will get a plaque to show its commitment to good bookkeeping.

Where Are the Benches?

During the public comment section of the meeting, Richard Harris stood up to speak. Harris, a candidate in the 2024 Treasure Island election for District IV, has worked closely with the City to provide residents with commemorative benches. These benches often serve as a memory of a lost loved one, and can be seen on Treasure Island beaches and in their parks. Storms in 2023 seriously damaged the beachfront. Because of this, the City asked that Harris remove the benches from the beaches, and either return them to the person who ordered them, or put them in a public park. Harris and the City are working to get these benches back into the City.

Items of Business

The first of three items of business looks at a donation from the Isle of Capri Civic Association. Each year, the association holds a 5K on the beach and a one mile fun run/walk. They offered the City a donation of $3,542 to buy and install a water bottle filling station to support the run. Along with this, they donated $766 to the City’s Earth Day planning event. In three years, the Isle of Capri Civic Association donated almost $20,000 to the Treasure Island Community and to wildlife conservation organizations. The Commission unanimously accepted the donations.

Treasure Island has the unique distinction of maintaining its own drawbridge. This maintenance is costly, so the City is providing $75,000 to replace the nose locks that support the bridge when it’s down. The hydraulic locks push bars into a slot to stabilize the bridge. The commission passed this unanimously.

The last thing the commission discussed is an agreement with SSVOA, a local volleyball organization. SSVOA has hosted multiple volleyball tournaments for all skill levels on the beach. They plan on hosting a tournament in Treasure Island in March, June, September, and December, each bringing in 300-500 participants at Gulf Front Park. This involves setting up about 3o nets, and five port-o-lets. SSVOA will pay a $500 fee for each tournament, and is donating 5% of the profits from the tournaments back to the Treasure Island Summer Camp scholarship program.

