March Trial Set for Gulfport Ballet Instructor 

The Pinellas Circuit Court has set a Mar. 1, 2022 trial date for a Gulfport dance instructor accused of having a sexual relationship with a 15-year-old ballet student.

St. Petersburg police arrested Servy Gallardo, 52, in May on charges of lewd and lascivious battery, lewd and lascivious molestation and illegal sexual activity over the alleged inappropriate relationship with the dance student, according to court and police records.

The court has sealed most of the documentation for the case because of the alleged victim’s age.

The public defender’s office will represent Gallardo, who has pleaded not guilty.

Chief Assistant Public Defender Greg Williams said a Jan. 3 pre-trial conference is also scheduled as a precursor to the March trial.

Gallardo, who co-founded St. Petersburg Ballet Conservatory in Gulfport, previously worked as its artistic director. He lives in St. Petersburg, and the alleged sexual activity and crimes also occurred in St. Pete at Gallardo’s residence, according to police.

According to an investigative report, the dance student temporarily lived with Gallardo and his wife at their apartment and the alleged sexual activity occurred in February and March of 2020. The student reported the alleged incidents to police in April of 2021.

Gallardo’s wife also filed for divorce in May of this year, according to court records.

Police said after Gallardo’s arrest in May, they looked at whether there might be additional alleged victims. SPPD spokesperson Yolanda Fernandez said she could not comment whether or not there were any additional investigations involving Gallardo.

The state’s attorney office also declined comment on the case and its details.

Assistant State Attorney Kate Spurlock said the case is an “ongoing criminal investigation and prosecution.”