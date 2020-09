Once you catch this boy, you will never want to let him go. Marlin is a gorgeous 1-year-old domestic shorthair. He might be a little timid when you meet him at first, but he will warm up to the right person and behind that shyness is a true lover.

Pet Pal Animal Shelter is at 405 22nd St. S., 727-328-7738

More at Petpalanimalshelter.com.