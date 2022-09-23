Walking into the “Vino Veritas” set at Studio Grand Central, you realize the stage is literally a middle-class living room. It’s Halloween night, hence the familiar decorations and half-guzzled bottles of booze sitting on a dresser.

It doesn’t feel like a production is about to begin; it feels like you’re the one waiting for guests and wishing you’d bought a more expensive couch. It’s familiar, it’s intimate, it’s actually a little awkward, and it’s all intentionally done by director Stephen Ray.

Watching the four actors [Trish Parry as Lauren, Andrew Hughes as Phil, Larry Bukovey as Ridley, and Tracey Reynolds as Claire] attempt to impress each other, fight, and be generally unlike-able feels like real life.

But the plot drew me in.

Two couples pre-game a Halloween party with a Peruvian delicacy: blue wine made from the skin of blue dart frogs. The electric blue liquid works as a truth serum, and Lauren urges the party of four to drink it and get a little more raw than they do at their typical hangouts.

These people have clearly never done drugs before. Who needs to guzzle an import from Peru to open their third eye? Nonetheless, I was drawn in by Lauren and Phil’s uncomfortable marital energy.

Parry (Lauren) really channels her exasperated state while delivering hilarious quips; Hughes (Phil) is lovable and horrible. You know these two people in real life because they have a classic story. Mountain Dew-loving husband Phil wants to watch more reality TV and sink into a couch, but his bitch wife, Lauren, is sick of it. They’re family photographers, but she longs for the days they traveled the world and photographed it. He’s happy right where he is.

They bicker for what feels like hours, and I can’t look away. I want to pull up the fabric on my seat watching these two people argue before their guests arrive. It’s what every couple hopes their marriage doesn’t become, happening right in front of you.

Soon, Claire and Ridley show up. These are two people you pray you don’t get stuck talking to at a party or chamber mixer, but you always do. Claire is obnoxious in her “virgin queen” costume and her husband, Ridley is a smug doctor who enjoys long walks on the beach, bragging, and sniffing at his wine glass without really drinking any.

When the group drinks the wine (surprise!) secrets come to light, and a blue light settles on each of their silhouettes. It’s a 55-minute two-part split that keeps you engaged, laughing, and horrified the entire time. Quality entertainment, but it’s not without flaws.

The actors, for the most part, deliver powerhouse performances, but they never really let loose the way a play this intimate should be. They insult, scream, and cry, but it only goes to 80%. I wanted more from the actors. When Claire is tied up in makeshift bondage, I wanted to really see the veins on her neck pop out.

When Ridley admits to cheating with Dutch prostitutes, I wanted to see him cry with the fear and release of being caught and let free from a lie. It’s almost there, but it needs a push.

I won’t reveal the shocking ending, but it’s worth the wait. Fitting for Halloween, with an element that makes us question the modern healthcare system and hope for Lauren and Phil to make it out of their dagger-lined rut.

It’s worth a watch, which made the lack of audience on opening night a bit shocking.

We all have a little Claire, Ridley, Lauren, and Phil in us; the key is to be honest with yourself about that. Clearly, not everyone got the memo. The biggest thing to take from this, these characters have 99 problems and a frog wine truth serum is definitely one of them.

Vino Veritas Studio Grand Central, 2260 1st Ave. S., St. Pete. Through Oct 9: Thurs., 7:30 p.m.; Fri.-Sat., 8 p.m.; Sun., 3 p.m. $35. studiograndcentral.com