Mask Pick Up, Easy as 1-2-3 

Wearing a mask isn’t just the latest spring trend – it looks like they’re sticking around for a while.

The City of Key West made masks mandatory until July 2021. Walmart made an announcement that they will require shoppers to wear masks for entry at all of their stores across the country, starting Monday, July 20.

There’s one of two ways to look at this: Either embrace it and save lives, or fight it and deal with the repercussions.

For the former, Gulfport has you set with free masks.

The City of Gulfport has two walk-up mask distribution sites: One is inside the Public Works Office at the 49th Street Neighborhood Center, 1617 49th St. S. Monday through Friday, 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. The other is located through the side entrance of the Gulfport Casino Ballroom, 5500 Shore Blvd. S., Monday through Friday from 1 to 8 p.m.

City employee Melissa Loven adheres to all CDC guidelines when manning her station at the Gulfport Casino.

“Just walk in and tell me how many you need,” said Loven. “I make sure to wear my mask and my gloves and we give each person a wrapped package of masks. They come in a bundle of five and we keep them sealed for your protection.”

As of today Thursday, July 16, “the City of Gulfport has distributed over 10,000 free masks at these locations,” reported Cultural Facilities Events Supervisor Justin Shea.

The city has received an additional 10,000 masks as of July 16. The Casino now has 13,500 masks in inventory, according to Shea.

“Wearing a cloth face covering, practicing social distancing, and washing your hands are good practices that will continue to protect us and our neighbors,” wrote Shea in an email to the Gabber. “Thank you for wearing a mask.”

For more information, including when and how to properly wear a mask, visit the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s website.

For a current listing of countywide locations of mask distribution sites, click here.