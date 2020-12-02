Masons Spread Holiday Cheer

by

A group of people in a room with face masks on and baskets of Thanksgiving food supplies.
Photo courtesy of Gulf Beach Masonic Lodge.

The Gulf Beach Masonic Lodge in Madeira Beach helped bring a little cheer to 12 local families in need with Thanksgiving food baskets. Before the holiday, Masons, friends and family prepared and delivered the baskets, which included a large turkey, pies and all the fixings for a complete Thanksgiving dinner – something they have been doing for more than 45 years. 

“Gulf Beach Lodge is pleased to be able to assist in making this a great holiday season for those most in need,” writes Mason Howard Knapp, “and looks forward to continuing the tradition well into the future.”

Gulf Beach Masonic Lodge No. 291 has been an active for 70 years, and is open to men ages 18 and above who want the opportunity to be proactive in the community. More at gulfbeachlodge.org.

by The Gabber

Support the Gabber

Team Gabber brought back the print version of the newspaper, and we've redesigned our website to make it easier for you to get the news. We're not out of the woods yet, and every little bit helps pay our reporters, printer, and other expenses. Support local news and families — donate now to keep The Gabber Newspaper serving the community it loves!

Please support local news and The Gabber Newspaper!