Masons Spread Holiday Cheer

The Gulf Beach Masonic Lodge in Madeira Beach helped bring a little cheer to 12 local families in need with Thanksgiving food baskets. Before the holiday, Masons, friends and family prepared and delivered the baskets, which included a large turkey, pies and all the fixings for a complete Thanksgiving dinner – something they have been doing for more than 45 years.

“Gulf Beach Lodge is pleased to be able to assist in making this a great holiday season for those most in need,” writes Mason Howard Knapp, “and looks forward to continuing the tradition well into the future.”

Gulf Beach Masonic Lodge No. 291 has been an active for 70 years, and is open to men ages 18 and above who want the opportunity to be proactive in the community. More at gulfbeachlodge.org.