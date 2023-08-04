Mastry’s Brewing Co. New Menu Items

Mastry’s Brewing Co. features some new brews and bites this summer. First, they have a new tasty hazy IPA with tropical flavors like orange, pineapple, passionfruit, white grape, mango, and guava. It is cleverly called Skool Daze Hazy IPA. Perfect with that Skool Daze Hazy IPA is a bite from The Kitchen at Mastry’s Brewing Co. A new summer special is Aestas Shrimp Salad. These chunks of shrimp get tossed with crunchy cabbage, citrus, pineapple salsa, and fresh cilantro. Mastry’s serves it with pickled onions, orange peel hot sauce, and crisp tostones. Watch for more live entertainment on Mastry’s outdoor stage almost every day of the week.

Mastry’s Brewing Co., 7701 Blind Pass Road, St. Pete Beach. 727-202-8045; mastrysbrewingco.com

