Shell Shield Created for Maximo Park Living Shoreline Project

Hurricane Beryl, the earliest Category 5 hurricane ever, showed that 2024 is a hurricane season to take seriously. To combat this, St. Petersburg and Tampa Bay Watch began the Maximo Park Living Shoreline Project. From July 9-11, volunteers and staff came together to place oyster reef balls and shell bags along the shoreline.

“This project aims to enhance coastal resilience and environmental health,” the City of St. Petersburg wrote in a press release, continuing: “The project intends to create a robust living shoreline spanning 7,842 feet, strategically positioned to mitigate erosion, protect cultural artifacts, restore coastal habitats, and enhance water quality in the area.”

What Is a Living Shoreline?

According to the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA), “living shorelines are a green infrastructure technique using native vegetation alone or in combination with low sills to stabilize the shoreline. Living shorelines provide a natural alternative to ‘hard’ shoreline stabilization methods like rip rap or bulkheads, and provide numerous benefits including nutrient pollution remediation, essential fish habitat structure, and buffering of shorelines from waves and storms.”

Maximo Park Project

Maximo Park is an important connection between the environment and the surrounding city. Boat ramps, beaches, and bike trails provide a place for residents and tourists to connect with the world around them. Despite this, storms often wreak havoc on the park, especially with flooding.

“The Maximo Park Living Shoreline Project represents a significant step towards sustainable coastal management,” the City wrote in the release. “By harnessing natural materials and community involvement, the initiative not only fortifies the shoreline against erosion but also promotes biodiversity and improves water quality, benefiting both local ecosystems and communities.”

Looking Forward

In the future, Tampa Bay Watch looks to add native plants to improve resiliency further up the park.

“This project underscores our dedication to sustainable coastal management,” said Allison Mihalich. Mihalich is the director of St. Petersburg’s Office of Sustainability and Resilience. “Partnering with Tampa Bay Watch allows us to protect our shorelines, enhance biodiversity, and improve water quality. It’s a significant step toward a resilient and thriving coastal ecosystem, and we are proud to engage the community in this vital effort.”

For more information, visit tampabaywatch.org.

