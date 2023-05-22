For the week of May 12-18, Gulfport real estate sales saw multiple home sales in the city’s Stetson and Tangerine neighborhoods. Take a look at what sold – and for how much – this past week in Gulfport.

May 12-18 Gulfport Real Estate Sales

2806 Kipps Colony Dr. (Pasadena Yacht & Country Club)

This three-bedroom, two-bath home — built in 1989 — has 2,152 square feet. It listed for $1,750,000 but sold for $1,755,000.

2920 52nd St. S. (Waterfront District)

This two-bedroom, two-bath home, built in 1932, has 962 square feet. It listed for $595,000 and sold for $570,000.

2408 Beach Blvd. S. (Waterfront District)

This two-bedroom, two-bath home, built in 1925, has 1,320 square feet. It listed for $450,000 and sold for $382,500.

Under $400,000

2648 Miriam St. S. (Marina)

This two-bedroom, one-bath home, built in 1951, has 808 square feet. It listed for $399,000 but sold for $405,000.

1522 Gray St. S. (Stetson)

This two-bedroom, one-and-a-half-bath home, built in 1957, has 1,082 square feet. It listed for $398,500 and sold for $373,000.

5008 23rd Ave. S. (Waterfront District)

This two-bedroom, one-bath home, built in 1953, has 754 square feet. It listed and sold for $329,000.

6100 Gulfport Blvd. S. #216 (Stetson)

This two-bedroom, one-bath condo, built in 1973, has 914 square feet. It listed for $299,999 and sold for $280,000.

5925 Shore Blvd. S. #414 (Town Shores)

This two-bedroom, two-bath condo, built in 1972, has 1,250 square feet. It listed for $285,000 and sold for $283,500.

5000 13th Ave. S. (Tangerine)

This two-bedroom, one-bath home, built in 1952, has 720 square feet. It listed for $215,000 but sold for $220,000.

More Info About Living in Gulfport

New homeowner or thinking of buying a home in Gulfport? Check out the City of Gulfport’s website for helpful information, including about garbage and recycling collection, getting a library card, and other information new Gulfportians need and want to know. Looking to learn the history of a home you just bought – or want to buy? The Gulfport History Museum has info on many Gulfport homes.

If you want to get involved in your new community, check out these links to community organizations in Gulfport.

