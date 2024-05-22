May 13-17 Gulfport Real Estate Sales

For the week of May 13-17, take a look at what sold — and for how much — this past week in Gulfport.

May 13-17 Gulfport Real Estate

5709 Tangerine Ave. S. (Tangerine)

This four-bed, two-and-a-half-bath home, built in 2018, has 2,079 square feet. It listed for $789,900 and sold for $775,000.

2620 58th St. S. (Waterfront District)

This two-bed, three-bath home, built in 1950, has 2,066 square feet. It listed for $759,000 and sold for $754,000.

3120 56th St. S. (Waterfront District)

This two-bed, one-bath home, built in 1942, has 1,027 square feet. It listed for $698,000 and sold for $600,000.

6341 Vista Verde Dr. E. (Pasadena Yacht & Golf Club)

This three-bed, two-and-a-half-bath townhouse, built in 2003, has 2,332 square feet. It listed for $575,000 and sold for $500,000.

6060 Shore Blvd. S., #401 (Town Shores)

This two-bed, two-bath condo, built in 1981, has 1,255 square feet. It listed for $495,000 and sold for $450,000.

2642 45th St. S. (Town Shores)

This three-bed, two-bath home, built in 1950, has 1,230 square feet. It listed for $475,000 and sold for $470,000.

6020 Shore Blvd. S., #1003 (Town Shores)

This two-bed, two-bath condo, built in 1974, has 1,450 square feet. It listed for $475,000 and sold for $468,000.

1019 Freemont St. S. (Stetson)

This two-bed, two-bath home, built in 1961, has 1,233 square feet. It listed and sold for $449,000.

Under $400,000

6020 Shore Blvd. S., #406 (Town Shores)

This one-bed, one-and-a-half-bath condo, built in 1974, has 1,170 square feet. It listed for $339,000 and sold for $349,000.

5960 30th Ave. S., #409 (Town Shores)

This one-bed, one-bath condo, built in 1971, has 1,060 square feet. It listed for $233,000 and sold for $219,000.

3010 59th St. S., #310 (Town Shores)

This two-bed, one-bath condo, built in 1971, has 1,120 square feet. It listed for $210,000 and sold for $198,000.

