For the week of May 19-25, Gulfport real estate sales saw multiple home sales in the city’s Stetson and Tangerine neighborhoods. Take a look at what sold – and for how much – this past week in Gulfport.

May 19-25 Gulfport Real Estate Sales

4926 23rd Ave. S. (Waterfront District)

This two-bedroom, one-bath home, built in 1923, has 1,164 square feet. It listed for $550,000 and sold for $515,000.

4900 27th Ave. S. (Waterfront District)

This three-bedroom, two-bath home, built in 1940, has 1,608 square feet. It listed for $509,000 but sold for $508,000.

6060 Shore Blvd. S., #706 (Town Shores)

This two-bedroom, two-bath condo, built in 1981, has 1,255 square feet. It listed for $450,000 and sold for $425,000.

Under $400,000

1522 Gray St. S. (Stetson)

This two-bedroom, one-and-a-half-bath home, built in 1957, has 1,082 square feet. It listed for $398,500 and sold for $373,000.

2408 50th St. S. (Waterfront District)

This two-bedroom, one-bath home, built in 1965, has 873 square feet. It listed for $360,000 and sold for $345,000.

3128 59th St. S., #201 (Town Shores)

This two-bedroom, two-bath condo, built in 1972, has 1,250 square feet. It listed for $258,500 and sold for $247,000.

5935 30th Ave. S., #209 (Town Shores)

This two-bedroom, two-bath condo, built in 1972, has 1,120 square feet. It listed for $239,000 but sold for $245,100.

1518 57th St. S. (Tangerine)

This two-bedroom, one-bath home, built in 1953, has 792 square feet. It listed for $229,000 and sold for $250,000.

5000 13th Ave. S. (Tangerine)

This two-bedroom, one-bath home, built in 1952, has 720 square feet. It listed for $215,0000 and sold for $220,000.

2850 59th St. S., #608 (Town Shores)

This one-bedroom, one-bath condo, built in 1974, has 815 square feet. It listed for $199,900 and sold for $192,000.

