May 24-29 Gulfport Real Estate Sales

For the week of May 24-29, take a look at what sold — and for how much — this past week in Gulfport.

6060 Shore Blvd. S., #912 (Town Shores)

This two-bed, two-bath home, built in 1981, has 1,295 square feet. It listed for $729,900 and sold for $650,000.

6020 Shore Blvd. S., #1102 (Town Shores)

This three-bed, four-bath home, built in 1974, has 2,412 square feet. It listed for $725,000 and sold for $675,000.

3025 51st St. S. (Waterfront District)

This two-bed, one-bath home, built in 1951, has 1,050 square feet. It listed for $499,900 and sold for $495,000.

6075 Shore Blvd. S., #215 (Town Shores)

This two-bed, two-bath home, built in 1973, has 1,250 square feet. It listed for $349,000 and sold for $342,000.

1419 55th St. S. (Tangerine)

This three-bed, two-bath home, built in 1952, has 916 square feet. It listed for $285,000 and sold for $270,000.

More Info About Living in Gulfport

New homeowner or thinking of buying a home in Gulfport? Check out the City of Gulfport’s website for helpful information, including about garbage and recycling collection, getting a library card, and other information new Gulfportians need and want to know. Looking to learn the history of a home you just bought – or want to buy? The Gulfport History Museum has info on many Gulfport homes.

If you want to get involved in your new community, check out these links to community organizations in Gulfport.

