For the week of May 26-June 1, Gulfport real estate sales saw multiple home sales in the city’s Stetson and Tangerine neighborhoods. Take a look at what sold – and for how much – this past week in Gulfport.

May 26-June 1 Gulfport Real Estate Sales

5665 Shore Blvd. S. (Waterfront District)

This four-bedroom, three-and-a-half-bath home, built in 1999, has 3,182 square feet. It listed for $1,700,000 and sold for $1,550,000.

5719 23rd Ave. S. (Waterfront District)

This two-bedroom, two-bath home, built in 1952, has 1,135 square feet. It listed for $520,000 but sold for $542,000.

5814 17th Ave. S. (Stetson)

This three-bedroom, one-bath home, built in 1954, has 1,763 square feet. It listed for $460,000 and sold for $465,000.

2818 Tifton St. S. (Marina)

This two-bedroom, two-bath home, built in 1962, has 852 square feet. It listed for $429,000 and sold for $425,000.

Under $400,000

5838 25th Ave. S. (Stetson)

This three-bedroom, one-and-a-half-bath home, built in 1952, has 1,384 square feet. It listed for $399,900 and sold for $349,000.

5705 15th Ave. S. (Tangerine)

This two-bedroom, one-bath home, built in 1958, has 1,050 square feet. It listed for $369,000 and sold for $359,000.

5025 9th Ave. S. (Tangerine)

This four-bedroom, one-bath home, built in 1972, has 1,258 square feet. It listed for $349,900 and sold for $357,000.

5960 30th Ave. S., #407 (Town Shores)

This two-bedroom, two-bath condo, built in 1971, has 1,120 square feet. It listed and sold for $278,900.

More Info About Living in Gulfport

New homeowner or thinking of buying a home in Gulfport? Check out the City of Gulfport’s website for helpful information, including about garbage and recycling collection, getting a library card, and other information new Gulfportians need and want to know. Looking to learn the history of a home you just bought – or want to buy? The Gulfport History Museum has info on many Gulfport homes.

If you want to get involved in your new community, check out these links to community organizations in Gulfport.

Finally, see more Gulfport home sales and this week’s real estate sales on Pinellas beaches.