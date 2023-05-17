For the week of May 5-11, Gulfport real estate sales saw multiple home sales in the city’s Stetson and Tangerine neighborhoods. Take a look at what sold – and for how much – this past week in Gulfport.

May 5-11 Gulfport Real Estate Sales

22810 Kipps Colony Dr. (Pasadena Yacht & Country Club)

This five-bedroom, five-and-a-half-bath home – built in 2001 – has 5,867 square feet. It listed for $4,250,000 and sold for $4 million.

5314 Newton Ave. S. (Tangerine)

This three-bedroom, one-bath home, built in 1956, has 1,254 square feet. It listed for $415,000 and sold for $405,000.

Under $400,000

1310 Freemont St. S. (Stetson)

This three-bedroom, two-bath home, built in 1950, has 1,086 square feet. It listed for $400,000 and sold for $395,000.

914 Freemont St. S. (Stetson)

This two-bedroom, two-bath home, built in 1960, has 1,054 square feet. It listed for $399,999 and sold for $399,000.

2830 48th St. S. (Marina)

This two-bedroom, one-bath home, built in 1949, has 816 square feet. It listed for $259,000 and sold for $271,500.

More Info About Living in Gulfport

New homeowner or thinking of buying a home in Gulfport? Check out the City of Gulfport’s website for helpful information, including about garbage and recycling collection, getting a library card, and other information new Gulfportians need and want to know. Looking to learn the history of a home you just bought – or want to buy? The Gulfport History Museum has info on many Gulfport homes.

If you want to get involved in your new community, check out these links to community organizations in Gulfport.

Finally, see more Gulfport home sales and this week’s real estate sales on Pinellas beaches.