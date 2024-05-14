May 7 City Council Meeting’s Gulfport Ordinances and Resolutions

At the May 7 Gulfport City Council meeting, the Council discussed four ordinances and three resolutions. This included restricting sleeping on public property, retirement benefits for police and fire, and more.

May 7 Gulfport Ordinances

Ordinance 2024-03

This ordinance looks at restrictions to sleeping overnight on public property in Gulfport. It is in response to a state law, with similar aims. While Florida law doesn’t prevent people from sleeping overnight on public property, it makes it illegal for Cities to allow it. Because of this, Gulfport has to pass an ordinance. While Council discusses it this month, it won’t go into effect until Oct. 1, in case something changes before the state law goes into effect.

The ordinance prevents people from sleeping overnight in public areas. The ordinance defines sleep as, “lodging or residing overnight in a temporary outdoor habitation used as a dwelling or living space and evidenced by the erection of a tent or other temporary shelter, the presence of bedding or pillows, or the storage of personal belongings; or lodging or residing overnight in an outdoor space without a tent or other temporary shelter.”

Overnight is defined as 9 p.m. to 6 a.m. The law does not prevent sleeping overnight in a car or vehicle that is registered, insured, and legally parked.

The ordinance passed unanimously.

Ordinance 2024-04 and 2024-05

These ordinances look at the retirement and pension benefits from the police and fire departments.

All retirees, joint pensioners, or beneficiaries from the police department receive a 6% cost of living increase. The total cost for the City is $24,573.

Ordinance 2024-05 is a similar plan for the fire department. This is a 3% cost of living adjustment, with a $2,775 cost to the City.

Both passed unanimously, although Council member Christine Brown (Ward II) couldn’t vote on the second one, as she receives a pension from the Gulfport Fire Department.

May 7 Gulfport Resolutions

Resolution 2024-22 will set aside money to reimburse people and businesses for replacing water pipes on their property. Staff asked for $100,000, making the total commitment from the City $467,964.

Since the program began, the City replaced 114 private sewer laterals and 31 private waterline laterals, for a total of $365,766.

A sewer lateral simply means the pipe that carries used water from a house, condo, or other building to the public sewer line. A waterline lateral refers to the water bringing clean water from the public water line onto private property — and into the house, condo, or building.

Their future plans require more money, which isn’t included in the budget, and needs a budget amendment. Council voted unanimously to amend the budget to include these replacements.

Resolution 2024-23 talks about additional money for building assistance in the community development department. Currently, the City has help from SAFEbuilt/M.T. Causley. This is because of multiple vacancies in the community development department, along with an increased workload. The total cost to the City will not exceed $70,000. Council passed the resolution unanimously.

Resolution 2024-24 discusses funding for assistance with the City Clerk’s office. SML Inc. currently helps the clerk with records management. Their services continue to be useful, so the City will continue to fund the help, with the cost not to exceed $8,000. The resolution passed unanimously.

