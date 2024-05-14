May 7 Gulfport City Council Meeting Discusses Filming Ordinance

Gulfport City Council meetings are publicly noticed, open to the public, and video recorded. Despite this, not all City business is open to the public. At the April 19 and May 7 Gulfport City Council meetings, the Council discussed Ordinance 2024-02.

What is Ordinance 2024-02?

The ordinance aims to prevent disturbances in City owned buildings. This includes the designation of certain areas as public, limited public, and non-public.

City Manager Jim O’Reilly described these areas with examples. An example of a public area is the main area of Gulfport City Hall. A limited public area is the lobby of the Gulfport Police Department, and a non-public area is the offices of City staff.

The ordinance gives O’Reilly the ability to make these determinations, and decide on procedures dealing with people breaking the ordinance. If someone causes a disruption in an area and does not leave upon request, they will get trespassed.

What Does the Ordinance Prohibit?

Outside of needing permission to be in non-public forums, there are other rules as a part of the ordinance.

According to the Ordinance, it is “unlawful and a violation of this Ordinance, to record video and/or sound within City-owned, controlled, and leased property, without the consent of all persons whose voice or image is being recorded.”

This is not the case for public areas.

The City Manager also has the ability to remove people for other reasons. These include, “Acts in any manner which violates or is reasonably suspected to violate any federal, state or local law, ordinance, rule or regulation; or acts in any manner which violates any City rules or policy,” according to the Ordinance.

Ordinance Rules

The Gabber Newspaper has reprinted the rules verbatim from the City of Gulfport.

Engaging in any conduct prohibited by Federal, State of Florida, or City of Gulfport law.

Smoking, chewing tobacco, use of e-cigarettes or vaping device, or carrying any lighted or smoldering pipe, cigar, or cigarette.

Disruptive, harassing or unsafe behavior, including conduct which interferes with City employees or City officials in the performance of their duties, or interferes with the proper use of the City facility by others.

Blocking entrances, exits, fire exits, access areas, or otherwise interfering with the provision of services or the use of City property.

Entering or remaining in nonpublic areas without authorization. Areas inside City buildings, including offices, hallways, stairways, and elevators are open to the public. However, only to the extent necessary to attend to City business, or attending a City-authorized function, event, or activity to which the person is an invitee, or attending a duly noticed public meeting. Otherwise, such areas are deemed nonpublic areas.



Any act which could result in substantial risk of harm to persons or property.

Disrupting City business, events, or other City sponsored or authorized activities.

Leaving unattended packages, backpacks, luggage, or other personal items. Any such items are subject to immediate confiscation.

Laying down or sleeping in chairs, benches, or otherwise.

Possession of illegal drugs.

Posting or affixing to City property without permission from the City Manager, or his/her designee, any signs, leaflets, posters, flyers, pamphlets, brochures, and written, pictorial or graphic material of any kind.

Tampering with or unauthorized use of building or facility systems or devices, including electrical, plumbing, locks, doors, or cameras.

Remaining in a City building after posted hours of operation or after the conclusion of an authorized “after hours” public meeting or event.

Council Discussion and Public Comments

As the Council discussed the ordinance, they all brought up their ideas on the rules. Christine Brown (Ward II), Paul Ray (Ward III) and Ian O’Hara (Ward IV) said the ordinance doesn’t restrict filming. However, it intends to restrict disruption.

“Things that are not public record cannot be filmed,” said Ray. “If they come in and they’re not disrupting stuff then it’s OK.”

“I’m not opposed to filming,” said O’Hara. “I just don’t want nonsense.”

“If someone is in the lobby paying their bills or trying to get an extension on their bills, filming or being disruptive is unacceptable,” said Brown.

As the discussion began, two people walked into City Hall holding cameras. They identified themselves as “Rights Crispy” and “Major Lee Awesome.” Both are part of online independent press organizations focused on exercising their first amendment rights. Their presence was accompanied by protest towards the ordinance, as well as protest directed at the council directly.

During the public comments section, “Awesome” said if the city passed the ordinance, he would sue the City. After the council discussed the ordinance, but before they passed it, he submitted his letter as an intent to sue.

When it came to the idea of being sued for passing the ordinance, Council member April Thanos (Ward I) showed hesitancy.

While the council and audience asked City Attorney Jim O’Reilly to respond to this, he said, “I don’t usually respond when someone threatens us with a lawsuit.”

The ordinance passed 4-1 with Thanos voting against it.

