May 7 Gulfport City Council Presentations

Each Gulfport City Council meeting opens with presentations. The May 7 Gulfport City Council meeting was no different. The Council and public heard two presentations for the night. One from the Fire Department, and another about the future of the Gulfport Senior Center.

Gulfport Fire Department

The Gulfport Fire Department holds a ceremony for new hires after they complete their year long probationary period. At the May 7 meeting, three firefighters earned their black helmets. Their yellow helmets designate their probationary period, while their black helmets show they’re ready for more dangerous tasks.

Jonathan Saxman, Richard Atwater, Scott Miller made it through their first year, all continuing to expand their horizons during their probation.

“Throughout our probationary period, all of our new hires are put through extremely mental and physical things that they have to go through,” said Gulfport Fire Chief Rene Fernandez.

Early in Saxman’s career, he continued to learn at the fire academy, while Atwater and Miller spent their probationary period as full time paramedic students at SPC.

After the new hires received their helmets, two longtime members of the department received promotions. Gerard Grady and John Tricarico have worked with the department for years. Through his time at the department, Tricarico earned a variety of certifications and his associates degree in arts. Grady earned a variety of certifications in his long career with the department, and is a CPR instructor as well.

Tricarico is now a lieutenant, and Grady is a fire captain.

Senior Center Updates

Although much of the audience left the meeting after the Fire Department ceremony, many Gulfportians remained to hear about updates on the senior center. Representatives from Harvard Jolly/PBK came to discuss what they’ve learned from the community about what they want for the senior center. The current plan calls for a two-story building with a variety of multipurpose rooms, a fitness center, and other spaces.

They presented a slideshow — one they presented previously — and talked about community response to the plan. This included people asking for another elevator, possible escalators, and making sure the multipurpose rooms are well-suited to a variety of events. Along with this, people want bigger. Bigger fitness center, and larger multipurpose rooms.

Harvard Jolly/PBK plans to come back to the community with an updated idea.

