As the year approaches its midpoint, the Madeira Beach Board of Commissioners continues to work to better the City. At the May 8 Madeira Beach City Commission meeting, the commissioners talked about code enforcement, boating, and more.

May 8 Madeira Beach Proclamations

At the beginning of the meeting, Mayor Jim Rostek made three proclamations. The first recognizes Safe Boating week as May 18-24. The week looks to support safe boating through education, and promoting the use of life jackets and other safety measures.

The second proclamation made May 5-11 the 55th Annual Municipal Clerks week. Municipal Clerks serve as the connection between the residents and the City. They provide information and records to citizens, and maintain business in City meetings.

The Mayor recognized National Public Works week with the third proclamation. The Public Works department handles infrastructure and facilities in the City, with the goal of serving the citizens in any way possible. In Madeira Beach, May 19-25 is National Public Works Week.

May 8 Madeira Beach Ordinances

At the May 8 Madeira Beach meeting, the City discussed four ordinances

Ordinance 2024-02 clears up language, allowing residents to build shade structures on their property. While structures like gazebos have been allowed, nothing specifically allowed outdoor shade structures.

Ordinance 2024-04 amends current rules about code enforcement. Most of the changes are updating language, such as changing “city commission” to “Board of Commissioners.”

Some major changes are part of the ordinance as well. The City added a paragraph to Section 2-375. Enforcement Procedure. This addition makes it clear that a code enforcement officer can’t enforce a potential violation from an anonymous complaint. This doesn’t apply if, “the violation presents an imminent threat to public health, safety, or welfare or imminent destruction of habitat or sensitive resources,” according to the ordinance.

In the same section, they added language discussing transfer of property during a code enforcement investigation. If the owner of a property set for a hearing transfers ownership of the property, they must take steps to avoid fraud. This incudes disclosing the issue with the future owner, and disclosing the change in property with the City. The new owner will have time to correct the violation before a hearing.

Ordinance 2024-05 sets up a new fee for the Building Department. As part of their “miscellaneous fees” section, the building department added a $250 Building Safety/Milestone Report Review Fee. The City estimates a total of $7,500 in annual revenue from this fee.

Ordinance 2024-06 discusses the pay rate for special magistrate. A special magistrate is appointed to hear complaints and issues from the City. While the Board was able to determine their pay previously, it is now on the City Manager.

May 8 Madeira Beach Contracts

Madeira Beach and Redington Beach formed a contract to develop an EMS Station to serve both areas. For the next two years, the City plans on spending $7.4 million on the project.

The City also developed a contract with Mali Contracting Corp for building services. They’re planning on developing office space underneath City Hall’s front entry stairs. The total budget about is $260,000.

