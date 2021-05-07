May Brings In-Person Performances

Fans of live performance can be cautiously optimistic heading into May as productions ramp up throughout St. Pete.

American Stage plans to return to in-person performances with Pop-Up! Performances: “Uncaged,” presented at The Factory St. Pete’s outdoor venue at 2622 Fairfield Ave. S., May 14 to 16 at 7 p.m.

“I’m looking forward to physically being back on stage again,” cast member Patrick A. Jackson said. “While I’ve had virtual performance opportunities, there’s nothing that comes close to hearing the roar of laughter or the collective release of breath when a character succeeds.”

The evening of songs, scenes and sketch comedy, written by American Stage Improv program co-founders Gavin Hawk and Ricky Wayne, is a collaboration with the cast, directors and music directors.

“Similar to the writers room of a sketch comedy show,” cast member Patrick A. Jackson said, “we’ve had brainstorming sessions reflecting on the moments of laughter, community and challenges we’ve faced over this past year or so, as well as what we’ve learned and hope for moving out of the pandemic and into time to be physically together again.”

The company is implementing a number of health and safety guidelines to ensure the wellbeing of audience members, staff and artists, including socially-distanced seating, face masks, cashless transactions and touchless entry.

“‘Uncaged’ is an opportunity to write a letter to the community and ourselves,” Jackson said, “and remind ourselves that the gift of connection is a privilege that we won’t ever take for granted!”

More at americanstage.org.

Broadway Comes to freeFall

You could say that freeFall Theatre barely took a break from live performances, having constructed an outdoor stage where they’ve run drive-in productions since October. But for those longing for Broadway to light up once again, freeFall’s latest outdoor concert experience might scratch an itch: Leonard Bernstein’s musical revue “New York” explores Bernstein’s music and the city that inspired so much of his life and work. From his famous friendships with Betty Comden and Adolph Green, Stephen Sondheim, Jerome Robbins and Aaron Copland, to his ascendancy as one of the great American composers, the show strings together beloved numbers from hit shows like “West Side Story,” “On the Town,” and “Wonderful Town.” Directed by Eric Davis with musical direction by Michael Raabe, the show features singers Emanuel Carerro and Julia Rifino and runs through May 9 on the theater’s outdoor stage at 6099 Central Ave.

More at freefalltheatre.com.

Like this: Like Loading...