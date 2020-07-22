May the Best Mask Win

Face masks are a way of life now, but they don’t have to be boring.

Congressman Charlie Crist, who represents St. Petersburg’s 13th Congressional District, invites residents to show off their mask-making skills in a new contest.

According to a recent newsletter, Crist is “hosting the Pinellas Homemade Mask Contest to celebrate the hundreds of local mask-makers lending their skills and unique style to slowing the spread of COVID-19.”

The rules are simple.

All masks must be original work and not available for commercial sale. Participants can enter a mask made at any time, either during the contest period or before.

Masks may be of any fabric but cannot include company logos, inappropriate language or political endorsements.

Take a photo of yourself wearing your homemade mask and submit it to FL13Photos@gmail.com with the subject line “Mask Contest,” including name and city in the body of the email.

Entries must be submitted by Friday, July 24.

After the submission period ends, voting will take place on Crist’s website, crist.house.gov, and the winning entry will be posted on his social media channels.

For the complete set of rules, a map of the 13th Congressional District and CDC instructions and tips on mask-making, visit Charlie Crist’s Facebook page.